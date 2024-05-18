Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 379,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,650. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

