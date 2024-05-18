Jordan Park Group LLC Has $133.18 Million Stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for 9.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 48.01% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $133,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

KCCA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,818. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

