Jordan Park Group LLC Has $235.84 Million Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 16.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 23.49% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $235,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.87. 734,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

