Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Shares Up 56.9%

Shares of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) shot up 56.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business.

