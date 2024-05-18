Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 11071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

