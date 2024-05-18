Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Kava has a market capitalization of $733.21 million and $9.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00055591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,253 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.