KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.76

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
KAZ Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.
KAZ Minerals Company Profile
KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KAZ Minerals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.