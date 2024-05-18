Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,933 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

