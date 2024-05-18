Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 4,543 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

