Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,049 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

