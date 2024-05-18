Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,995. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

