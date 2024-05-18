Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.94 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.76. 11,412,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

