Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.44. 2,054,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.