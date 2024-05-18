Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,833,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,065. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

