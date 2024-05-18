Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 59 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 454.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

PANW stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.