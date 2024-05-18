Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,950. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

