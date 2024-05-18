Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.06. 401,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,475. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,080.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

