Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,023,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,163,000 after acquiring an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

