Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,346 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

