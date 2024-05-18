Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 664 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 232,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 785,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $208.27. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.