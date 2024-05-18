Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 764 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 961,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day moving average is $253.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.