Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.88

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.88 and traded as high as C$18.09. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 600,505 shares changing hands.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

