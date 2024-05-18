Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

KMB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 1,418,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.