Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 5.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 536,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,218,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

