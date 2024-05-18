KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $747.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,822. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $404.80 and a twelve month high of $763.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $693.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

