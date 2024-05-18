KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.10

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 26551517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 285.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,306,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

