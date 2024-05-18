KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 2.1% Higher

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 20,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 8,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

