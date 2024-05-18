Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 7.7%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $114.90. Approximately 76,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 121,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 796.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.