Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.71. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 36,550 shares.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00. In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00. Also, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 608,600 shares of company stock valued at $865,491. Insiders own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

