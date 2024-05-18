Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

