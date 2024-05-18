Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,847 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. 10,219,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

