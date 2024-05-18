Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,197 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

