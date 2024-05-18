Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,943 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 676,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

