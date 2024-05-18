Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

