Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 4,353,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,344,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Lilium Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 297.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 40.8% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

