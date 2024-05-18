Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.93

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$157.93 and last traded at C$157.85, with a volume of 220102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$151.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders have sold 181,784 shares of company stock worth $26,891,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

