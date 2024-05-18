Longitude Cayman Ltd. Raises Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF accounts for 1.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 2,502,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

