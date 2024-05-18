Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 14,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.