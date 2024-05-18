Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 9.2% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.11. 1,957,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,927. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $223.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

