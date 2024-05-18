M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.98

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.98 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 186,449 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
