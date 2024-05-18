M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.98

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.98 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 186,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWE

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

(Get Free Report)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.