Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Macy’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 374.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.7 %

M traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 3,483,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

