Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $312.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.