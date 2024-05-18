Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,863,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 389,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,283. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.