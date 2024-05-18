Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Medtronic by 78.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

