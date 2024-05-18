Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 9,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

