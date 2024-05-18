Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,303,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

