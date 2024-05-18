Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 712,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

