Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 982,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $648,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $795.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $688.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $804.56. The firm has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

