Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.18. 774,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.93 and a 200 day moving average of $616.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

