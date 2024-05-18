Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $209,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

